Former Tennessee basketball star Grant Williams reportedly traded from Mavericks for 'yapping'

Former Tennessee basketball star and NBA veteran Grant Williams was recently traded from the Mavericks to the Hornets at the trade deadline despite signing with Dallas in the offseason.

According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the reasoning for the Mavericks moving on from the Charlotte native was clear.

“I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way, the yap, yap, yapping, obviously, that’s kind of part of it with him, MacMahon said on the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast recently. "Which it’s charmingly obnoxious if he’s productive and it’s grating when he’s not. But he didn’t report in good shape and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender.”

Williams, 25, signed a four-year deal worth $54 million with Dallas in July immediately after being traded by the Boston Celtics. In 47 games (33 starts) with the Mavericks this season, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.1 points with 3.6 rebounds per game on 41.3% shooting.

Williams, who's the First Vice-President of the NBA Players Association, has been productive in his first three games with the Hornets, averaging 17 points per game.

Williams was a unanimous first-team All-American and SEC Player of the Year in his final season with the Vols in 2019 after averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds with 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vols star Grant Williams traded from Mavericks for 'yapping,' per ESPN