Former Tennessee, Alabama DB Brandon Turnage commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Brandon Turnage is returning home to play for Ole Miss football.

The Oxford native and Lafayette High School product announced his intent to suit up for the Rebels next season on social media Friday night. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The No. 103 overall recruit in the 2019 class, Turnage spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Alabama, where he played 37 total snaps.

He moved on to Tennessee thereafter, appearing in 26 games across six seasons for the Vols and starting six of them.

In 31 career games, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound Turnage has collected 48 tackles, six pass-breakups and an interception.

Among the greatest attributes Turnage will provide is his versatility. He played a traditional wide corner role, slot corner and even some safety at Tennessee, according to Pro Football Focus snap count data.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Brandon Turnage transfer: Oxford native to play for Ole Miss football