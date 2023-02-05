Former teammates outnumber current Saints on NFLPA top-5 position leaders

Yikes. The NFLPA released its top-five lists at each position group after previously sharing its first-ever All-Pro team this year, and more of the New Orleans Saints’ former players were recognized than players who are still on the team.

Just two current Saints players ranked inside the top five vote-getters at their position: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (who tied for fourth-most with the Minnesota Vikings’ Brian O’Neill) and off-ball linebacker Demario Davis (who also ranked fourth at his position group).

But three of their former teammates were listed on this league-spanning list. Some of the departures made sense in light of injury histories and contract demands, but others are still kind of baffling. Let’s review:

Left tackle Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins)

The Saints weren’t going to match the massive contract offer Armstead received from Miami, especially considering his injury history (he was limited to just 8 games in 2021). Armstead suited up for 13 games with the Dolphins this year and tied for the fourth-most votes with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata.

Strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

It’s still odd that the Saints couldn’t reach a contract agreement with Gardner-Johnson as a young player on the rise who was in many ways a public face of the organization. That disagreement led to friction, which prompted New Orleans to trade him at the first opportunity. He ranked fifth among the league’s strong safeties and helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Core teamer Justin Hardee (New York Jets)

Hardee has continued to play really well on special teams since leaving the Saints (his three-year, $6.75 million offer was more than New Orleans was willing to match in 2021) and his efforts in the kicking game were rewarded by earning the second-best spot on the NFLPA’s list.

