Former teammate of Sam Hartman believes Notre Dame can compete for a title

There is plenty of buzz coming from Indianapolis from the nfl combine and Wake Forest tight end had some glowing comments about Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.

While meeting with the media, Blake Whiteheart was asked about what he expects Hartman to do in South Bend. His response was extremely interesting, mentioning that be thinks his former teammate will do big things and has the potential to lead the Irish to a championship.

Hartman comes to Notre Dame with 12,967 career passing yards and a 110 to 41 touchdown to interception ratio. The expectations are exactly what Whiteheart mentioned, to compete for a college football playoff championship.

Former #Wake TE Blake Whiteheart on what Notre Dame should expect from transfer QB Sam Hartman pic.twitter.com/PC9djqMypk — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 3, 2023

