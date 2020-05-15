Former teammate describes this Tom Brady talent as Michael Jordan-like

Few players in any sport can be legitimately compared to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, but Tom Brady definitely belongs in the conversation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won six Super Bowl championships (all with the New England Patriots), the same number of NBA titles Jordan won with the Bulls. But the similarities go way past the championship rings on their fingers.

One of Brady's former teammates, Damien Woody, told ESPN's Jenna Laine about how the legendary quarterback instills so much confidence in the players around him.

I've never been around somebody in the huddle where you just knew -- you just knew there was no way we were gonna lose. He was so prepared. His drive, his will to win -- it was Jordan-like. This dude hated to lose, didn't want to lose, and you as a teammate just felt like, 'We need this two-minute drill to go win this game, we got this in the bag.'

Perhaps the best example of Brady's Jordan-like will to win came against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI when he led the Patriots on the greatest comeback in NFL history. Brady was the driving force behind the Patriots erasing a 28-3 deficit in the second half and eventually winning 34-28 in overtime for the franchise's fifth Lombardi Trophy.

There's a select group of players who, even if your team has a huge lead, you're never totally confident in victory because you know that guy on the opposing team is capable of greatness. Brady and Jordan headline this group. Even Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was quick to remind his teammate, Mohamed Sanu, about Brady's comeback abilities after the Falcons opened up a huge lead in Super Bowl LI.

ESPN's 10-episode documentary titled "The Last Dance" wraps up this weekend. It has provided a great in-depth look at Jordan's career in Chicago, and specifically his last season with the Bulls in 1997-98.

We'll probably see plenty of great documentaries made on Brady and his incredible career over the next 10-15 years, but for now, they will have to wait because he's not done pursuing championships. And if we know anything about Brady, his desire to win Super Bowl No. 7 is the same as it was before the first one. After all, this is a player whose favorite ring is "the next one."

