Former teammate: Adrian Peterson “hasn’t slowed down a step”

Washington left tackle Trent Williams was a college teammate of free agent running back Adrian Peterson, and trained with him this offseason at the gym they own in Houston.

So when Williams checked his phone after last week’s game — the game in which rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL — the veteran tackle wasn’t surprised to see a text from his old friend. They’ll get a chance to reconnect today, as Peterson is among the backs coming to meet with team officials, and Williams is confident the 33-year-old Peterson can still get it done.

“I don’t understand the stigma when people get 31, 32, 33 — they somehow just slow down?” Williams said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “You don’t. That’s a gifted athlete, you know? He has a gift. Did Darrell Green ever lose his speed? He didn’t. Some things are just always with you. It’s you, it’s your makeup, it’s your DNA. … So, no, he’s the same athlete that you’re used to seeing.

“He hasn’t slowed down a step.”

The stat sheet doesn’t exactly back that up.

Peterson had two big games for the Cardinals, rushing for 134 yards against the Buccaneers and 159 against the 49ers, gaining 55.4 percent of his yards for the season (529) in 20.0 percent of his games. He also averaged a pedestrian 3.4 yards per carry last season, but Williams thinks Peterson could still play a significant role.

Washington’s been hit by injuries at the position, and coach Jay Gruden said they “were not looking for a starter,” pegging Rob Kelley for that role, which may not coincide with Peterson’s plans.

“You don’t bring a guy like that in to be depth. You don’t,” Williams said. “So whatever role he’s given, I’m pretty sure he would go with it. But if he’s coming in here and they sign him, he’s coming in to help.

“He’s not coming in to fill up the last few spots on the roster.”

Whether they want him (they’re also bringing in Orleans Darkwa and Jamaal Charles) remains to be seen, as well as whether any of those veteran backs can make a difference.