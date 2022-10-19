Former TE and Fox Analyst Greg Olsen on moment with his son T.J. and Aaron Rodgers
Former TE and Fox Analyst Greg Olsen wakes up with "GMFB" and shares moment with his son T.J. and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Former TE and Fox Analyst Greg Olsen wakes up with "GMFB" and shares moment with his son T.J. and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
What's life like behind the scenes with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? Former Patriot Jason McCourty revealed what he knows.
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Breaking down the Detroit Lions unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Dallas, which features 3 rookies starting on defense
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.
Pittsburgh is slowly getting healthy.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Lakers' preseason shooting struggles carried over to the season opener.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to take public stand against Daniel Snyder, saying there is "merit" to Snyder selling team.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Steph Curry proved just how tough he can be to guard.
Those who rule college football are worried about players being lured to different schools by booster money. It's nothing but their latest boogeyman.
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
No one is saying the series is over, but Kyle Schwarber's homer has Phillies fans believing the blast could carry them though October.