Former NFL TE Benjamin Watson on David Tepper: ‘The Carolinas deserve better’

Since we’re still waiting on a response from the Carolina Panthers and owner David Tepper in regards to Sunday’s . . . um . . . happenings, we’ll give you one from a pretty pertinent observer.

On Monday, former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson commented on the New Year’s Eve clip of Tepper appearing to angrily empty the contents of a cup towards the crowd at EverBank Stadium. And Watson, who attended Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C. and spent a year of his college career at Duke University, believes his fellow Carolinians deserve better.

Can you imagine if a player did this? How long would the suspension be? How large would the fine be? From abandoning the Rock Hill project to coaching hires and fires, he is trying every which way to bury this franchise for the foreseeable future. The Carolinas deserve better https://t.co/6H3MUaUitV — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 1, 2024

That incident occurred during Sunday’s 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where the Panthers were shut out for the first time in 21 seasons. As of this writing, the organization has declined to comment on the video.

Watson also alludes to the failed Rock Hill project, which saw the team’s proposed (and somewhat built) $800 million headquarters and training camp facility go up in smoke. After a well-documented and drawn-out dispute about finances between the city, York County and the company representing Tepper, the final remnants of the site were demolished in July.

