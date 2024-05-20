Former TCU football player resigns as head coach of Fort Worth North Side

Fort Worth North Side will have a new football coach in the 2024 season.

Coach Joseph Turner announced on X that he is leaving the football program after 11 years. He thanked the community for supporting the program and the athletes who played under him.

North Side missed the playoffs in 2023 with a 2-5 record in District 4-5A D2 and had a 4-6 season record. The Steers dealt with injuries to top players including quarterback Kevin Ortega.

Turner became North Side’s head coach in 2015 following two years as an assistant. At that time, the Steers hadn’t made the playoffs since 1979, and the drought was one of the longest in Texas football. In 2019, Turner led North Side to the playoffs.

Before his time coaching high school football, Turner was a running back at TCU. He thrived with the Horned Frogs under Gary Patterson, leading the program in rushing yards for three consecutive seasons.

In 2024, North Side will join Arlington Heights, Fort Worth Paschal, Fort Worth Polytechnic, Fort Worth South Hills, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Fort Worth Wyatt, Saginaw Chisholm Trail and Saginaw in District 4-5A D1.

The Steers will have non-district games against Fort Worth Western Hills and Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.