Former TCU coach Gary Patterson has message for this Horned Frogs team

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson used social media to wish the Horned Frogs good luck in the upcoming national championship game.

Patterson, who was fired from TCU during the 2021 season, posted a note on Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

“Ringing in the New Year with Nic &Taylor! So proud of the Frogs! Congrats! Now go win it!”

Ringing in the New Year with Nic &Taylor! So proud of the Frogs! Congrats! Now go win it! pic.twitter.com/kvxyv9dOE0 — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) January 1, 2023

Patterson posted a 181-79 record over 22 seasons in Fort Worth, including a perfect 13-0 record in 2010 when the Horned Frogs won the Rose Bowl and finished second in the final polls.

He left the program in October 2021 with the Horned Frogs struggling and with a 3-5 record.

Many of the current TCU players were recruited by Patterson.

He spent the past season as an advisor to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

TCU plays defending champion Georgia on Monday at SoFi Stadium for the national title.