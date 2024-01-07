Former TC West Titan Peyton Wilkening works U-M sideline during games as student manager

Jan. 7—ANN ARBOR — Traverse City connections paid off for Peyton Wilkening.

Now he enjoys the best seat in the Big House.

The Traverse City West grad is a student manager for the University of Michigan football team that will play in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston, Texas.

He's one of about 20 student managers who help out in practices and during games. Wilkening works exclusively with the quarterbacks and helps communicate plays on game days.

"I didn't even know this position existed," Wilkening said. "Every game, you're on the sideline in awe. We were here against Alabama, and I was able to rush the field with the team."

Traverse City Area Public Schools teacher Debby Regiani contacted Wilkening about applying for one of U-M's student manager positions after a nephew of hers had the same position and graduated. She put him in contact with her nephew, and after some discussion, Wilkening decided to go for it.

"It all worked out from there," Wilkening said. "It was a real Traverse City connection."

A two-year varsity player at defensive end at TC West, he started his manager gig with the Wolverines' spring game as a freshman. He then went full-time in the 2022-23 campaign and was on U-M's travel team this season.

He helps with drills and warms up the quarterbacks in practice by snapping the ball to them and running routes.

On game days, his responsibilities include being one of three managers who wear a headset on the sidelines and uses signs and hand signals to relay play calls to players on the field.

"It is a huge honor and says a lot about what he is able to handle," said Jason Morrow, who was Wilkening's defensive coordinator at West. "He puts a lot of time in with the football program while maintaining his impressive academic workload."

Over the headset, Wilkening hears all the coaches' chatter during games.

"It's intense during the game," he said, "but you're able to be in the middle of everything."

Wilkening could have continued his playing days in college, but he chose to prioritize academics instead. He's majoring in finance at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at Michigan, with a minor in mathematics.

"Peyton is an incredible young man," Morrow said. "Great work ethic, high standards and core principles."

Wilkening and current Michigan linebacker Christian Boivin played together at TC West.

"I had a feeling that after high school, even though he had a clear path with his academics, that he'd find a way back into football," Boivin said.

Wilkening said it's been fun having another West grad on the team, as well as watching Boivin play.

"We started playing together every year from fourth grade on," Wilkening said. "He was one of the most knowledgeable players when we played (at West). He's a great guy, and he's come so far as a player."

The position comes with some nice perks, too. Wilkening gets most of the same gear the players receive, saying he probably has about 10-13 pairs of Nike shoes. Prior to the Rose Bowl, every player and staffer received a duffle bag full of College Football Playoff gear.

And, if the Wolverines beat Washington in Monday's game, he'll get a national championship ring to go along with his two Big Ten championship ones.

"There's a large sense of community among the guys," Wilkening said. "It's just cool to be a part of it."

