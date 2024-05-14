Former Taylor standout Jarvis Anderson earns track medals at WAC outdoor championships

Former Taylor High standout Jarvis Anderson checks his time after competing in the 400 hurdles at the Western Athletic Conference Track and Field meet Saturday in Orem, Utah. He earned a bronze the 400 hurdles, silver in the triple jump.

Former two-sport Taylor star Jarvis Anderson has continued his successful track and field career during his first year at Stephen F. Austin.

At last Saturday's Western Athletic Conference championships in Orem, Utah, Anderson earned a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 50.10 seconds, and despite an ankle injury he also took the bronze in the triple jump with a leap of 49-6.25.

Anderson, who was the American-Statesman's 2023 Central Texas athlete of the year, starred in both football and track at Taylor. He led the Ducks in receiving his senior year in the fall, then won two gold meals and a silver at the UIL state track and field meet, including a state record in the 300-meter hurdles.

With his two WAC medals, he qualified for the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field West preliminary rounds May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Last football season, Anderson, a cornerback, had one interception. He'll be a sophomore this fall.

