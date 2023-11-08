Former Tar Heel tight end Alge Crumpler named to ACC Football Honors Class

One of the best players to come from the 1997 UNC Football team, which went 11-1 and finished the season sixth in the AP Poll, was tight end Alge Crumpler.

A Wilmington, N.C. native, Crumpler enjoyed his best statistical year in 1997, catching 24 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback that year was Chris Keldorf.

Crumpler went on to enjoy a successful NFL career, making the Pro Bowl each year from 2003-2006, He spent his first seven professional season with the Atlanta Falcons, next two (2008-2009) as a Tennessee Titan, then his last (2010) as a New England Patriot.

All in all, the former Tar Heel finished with 4,743 NFL receiving yards and 39 touchdowns.

10+ years removed from playing pro football, Crumpler is still earning honors.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Crumpler was named to the ACC’s 2023 Football Honors Class.

Congrats to Alge Crumpler on being a member of the ACC Football Honors Class 🙌#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/FryATIpPom — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 7, 2023

Crumpler finds himself on this list with a couple of former ACC standouts you might recognize – Charlie Ward (Florida State) and Rondé Barber (Virginia Tech).

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC Honors Class and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize these amazing individuals who have made incredible contributions to their respective institutions,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The ACC Football Honors event is a meaningful part of our ACC Football Championship Game weekend, and we are proud to celebrate another extraordinary class of former student-athletes and coaches.”

Crumpler and the other 13 honorees will be recognized on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte, plus the ACC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire