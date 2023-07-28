Former Tar Heel QB Howell receives praise from teammate

Sam Howell goes down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever sling a football for the University of North Carolina.

Howell holds almost 30 school records, including career passing yards (10,283) and career passing touchdowns (92). His 92 passing touchdowns also place him third in ACC history.

Despite all this success at the collegiate level, Howell fell to the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, as he wasn’t selected until the fifth round (144th pick) by the Washington Commanders. In the very final week of the 2022-2023 regular season, with the Commanders recently eliminated from playoff contention, head coach Ron Rivera started his rookie from UNC.

Howell fared solid in his first NFL start, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 26-6 upset over the Dallas Cowboys. Howell’s very first NFL pass, infact, was a 16-yard touchdown to number one receiver Terry McLaurin.

With a solid debut, plus Carson Wentz hitting the free agent market and Taylor Heinicke signing with the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders are entering their 2023 campaign with Howell as the starter.

Howell is already earning praise from his teammates, including wideout Jahan Dotson.

In a recent interview with commanders.com’s Fred Smoot, Dotson touched on how he believes Howell is Washington’s quarterback of the future.

““He’s a special talent, I truly believe it,” Dotson said of Howell. “I always tell people he makes every throw on the field look so easy. He makes it look effortless. His arm talent is insane and he’s just getting better. He’s getting smarter [with the offensive scheme] every single day and he’s getting more comfortable with us. I feel like once he gets comfortable with everyone, the sky’s the limit.”

Combine spending most of last season behind Wentz and Heinicke with having a second offseason to learn the entire playbook, Howell is going to be in good shoes for Sophomore Year. He’ll have a 1,000-yard receiver in McLaurin and 2022-2023’s touchdowns leader (7) in Dotson. Eight Commanders registered over 100 receiving yards last season – whoever Howell’s throwing it to has experience, which will certainly help his transition from bench player to full-time starter.

Howell will almost certainly get his second start in two weeks, when Washington opens its preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire