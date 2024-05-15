Former Tar Heel Harrison Ingram thrives in first 2024 NBA Draft Combine scrimmage

It’s officially NBA Draft Combine week.

Plenty of NBA hopefuls are working out in front of scouts, hoping to improve their draft stock or – in some cases – playing themselves into a draft selection.

We’ve seen plenty of college basketball stars declare for the NBA Draft, but maintain their college eligibility by not hiring an agent. Others enter themselves into the transfer portal while entering the NBA Draft.

One of many NBA hopefuls is former Tar Heel Harrison Ingram, who’s a borderline first/second-round pick. Ingram spent just one year at North Carolina, but his impact was immediately felt in the scoring and rebounding departments, as he averaged a career-high 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

There was some speculation on if Ingram would return to Chapel Hill for another season, but he officially said he would not on Thursday afternoon.

Ingram’s decision may very well be in part due to Wednesday’s combine performance, as he scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and stole the basketball three times.

Harrison Ingram had a nice showing today in his first scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine: 14 PTS (4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT)

4 REBS

3 STLS His ability to stretch the floor, along with his length and physicality, could allow him to rise up some draft boards. pic.twitter.com/fjq2Pm7tp7 — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) May 14, 2024

The former UNC power forward delivered the type of performance that likely moves him into the first round. June’s NBA Draft is a historically weak one, so Ingram has the opportunity to be a top forward off the board.

Ingram’s game will translate well to the NBA. He can play both inside and out, shoot the ball well from anywhere, provide strong defense that is a rarity in the pros nowadays and – best of all – he’s a happy, team-oriented player.

Now that North Carolina knows Ingram’s decision, I expect some of the top recruits to give UNC even stronger consideration.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire