Former Tar Heel following Chris Mack to College of Charleston

Despite the NCAA Tournament being fresh in our minds, the transfer portal makes it feel like we’re already deep into the college basketball offseason.

The biggest name to enter the transfer portal so far is Arizona big man Oumar Ballo, who’s exploded to become a top center after transferring from Gonzaga. Other players, like Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw, are looking to find consistent starting roles elsewhere.

There’s also been a few notable coaching changes – Eric Musselman (Arkansas -> USC), John Calipari (Kentucky -> Arkansas) and Chris Mack (College of Charleston) – to name a few. Pat Kelsey, the former Charleston coach, is heading up to Louisville.

What you may not know, however, is there’s a UNC connection with one of these new coaches.

Mack, the former Louisville and longtime Xavier coach, recent hired former Tar Heels player Jeff McInnis as an assistant coach.

College of Charleston coach Chris Mack is hiring former North Carolina guard and NBA player Jeff McInnis as an assistant coach, source told @TheFieldOf68. McInnis founded the Team Charlotte AAU organization. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2024

McInnis played his college ball at North Carolina from 1993-1996, helping UNC to the 1995 Final Four and a pair of Second Round appearances. McInnis played alongside the likes of Tar Heel legends Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace, then enjoyed an 11-year NBA career that ended with him in a Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) uniform.

While Charleston will be McInnis’ first stop at the college level, he is credited with founding AAU program Team Charlotte (NC). He then spent 2019-2022 at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC.

