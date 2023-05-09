Former Tar Heel Austin Proehl gets NFL tryout

After landing a tryout for the Philadelphia Eagles former North Carolina wide receiver Austin Proehl has another tryout lined up.

Per multiple reports, Proehl is set to tryout for the Carolina Panthers as well this upcoming weekend. It will be the second tryout for Proehl this offseason as he looks to make his return to the NFL.

Proehl was a seventh-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 but, unfortunately, never got a chance to display his route running on Sundays. So instead, Proehl bounced around a bit, being a practice squad member for the Tennessee Titans, LA Rams, and Chargers. After a brief return to Buffalo as a practice squad player, then a short stint with the Giants in 2022, Proehl took his talents to the XFL, lacing up for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The receiver was a consistent target for the Battlehawks, snagging 19 passes for 181 receiving yards and a touchdown in six games. The XFL was formed to give fans more football and players more opportunities, which was Proehl’s exact outcome.

Proehl played for the Tar Heels from 2014 to 2017. During that span, Proehl finished with 1265 receiving yards on 91 receptions.

