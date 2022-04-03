A former Tar Heel attends the UNC vs. Duke thriller
Straight from New Orleans, basketball analyst and former Tar Heel KJ Smith shares his gameday traditions and gives an insider look from an unforgettable Final Four game.
Danyelle Musselman said she won't take her husband, Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman, to Walmart with her.
Golden State dug its own hole on the offensive side of the ball in the first half. The Warriors committed 11 turnovers before intermission, while the Jazz won the possession battle with just 5 turnovers in the same span.
UNC ousted Coach K and Duke in a Final Four game that somehow lived up to impossible expectations.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not emphasize the magnitude of Saturday’s game in his pregame talk with his team. Klay Thompson scored 36 points and Golden State erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 and clinch a playoff spot. Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors also snapped a four-game losing streak.
Mike Krzyzewski takes a big-picture approach in his post-game comments after Duke's loss, praises team. 'I'm sure when I look back that I'll miss it.'
Outspoken LPGA player Christina Kim says 'it's absolutely disgusting' what Augusta National has done, and admits that they aren't the only ones to blame for the Chevron Championship leaving the desert.
Phoenix Suns fans will laugh watching this joke on O'Neal, who's been a detractor of the team in several NBA On TNT moments since February.
The WWE will present the two-night WrestleMania 38 on Saturday and Sunday from Arlington, Texas.
Kevin Durant did all he could do, and his reward was officially being locked in to the play-in tournament.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week, starring Anthony Davis this week.
Even the most accomplished of UConn's star-studded alums are dazzled by what Paige Bueckers has accomplished in just two years in Storrs.
Night one of WrestleMania 38 was filled with many star-studded names, and showcased the best of WWE's women's division.
Hubert Davis has a chance to become the first coach to win his first NCAA title in his rookie year. Kansas' Bill Self is going for his second title.
On the TBS postgame show, Charles Barkley said that he believes Kansas men's basketball will win the 2022 national championship.
Jack Nicklaus will no longer play in the Masters Par 3 Contest.
The Lakers yet again lost a key game to New Orleans, and this contest may end up being their death knell.
Four of the elite programs in men's college basketball converge on New Orleans for the Final Four. Our experts predict who will reach the final.
Mike Krzyzewski got choked up watching a nearly 10-minute video celebrating his career that included messages from former players and his family.
Paige Bueckers exulted, but only briefly. As she raised her right hand, she saw her UConn teammates gathering at mid-court, beginning to leap in celebration. Somehow, in the din of Target Center, she commanded their attention and yelled something that made them lean in, creating a cocoon in a hurricane. Ever since she was becoming the best high school player in the nation at Hopkins High, ...