Former Tampa Bay Rays player Aubrey Huff blames, ‘Liberal Karens,’ after Twitter ban

Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who spent 6.5 of his 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, had his Twitter account suspended Monday night for violating Twitter’s rules.

The 44-year-old Huff, who won two World Series rings with the San Francisco Giants, announced the suspension on his Instagram account.

“It finally happened! The beta cucks and liberal Karen’s over @twitter hate when people speak the truth or make money (off) their liberal platforms,” Huff wrote on Instagram. “Follow my IG backup @aubreyhuff_official because it’s no doubt coming soon here! I consider this a badge of honor! I’ll never stop! Don’t you patriots!! #banned #twitter #freedom #freespeech #america #fight #dontquit.”

According to Newsweek, Huff posted himself attending an anti-vaccination rally on Instagram in the hours prior to the Twitter ban. The outlet also reported Huff has previously had several controversial Twitter posts.

They included the following: posting a photo “of himself holding a shooting target with holes, suggesting he was teaching his sons how to use a gun in the ‘unlikely event’ Bernie Sanders beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election,” in November 2019; tweeting in January 2020 “people should kidnap Iranian women,” by writing, “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things,” according to Newsweek.

Huff later deleted the tweet about Iranian women, “claiming it was meant as a joke to highlight the difficult conditions he perceived Iranian women to be living under,” Newsweek reported.

In February 2020, The Athletic reported the Giants did not include Huff as an invitee to their Aug. 16 planned reunion of the 2010 World Series championship team.