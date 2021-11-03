This former Tampa Bay Rays player predicted exactly how Braves would win World Series

The Atlanta Braves weren’t the only ones that believed they’d win their fourth World Series title on Tuesday.

Trevor Plouffe, who played 42 games with the Tampa Bay Rays during his nine-year Major League Baseball career, saw it happening seven months ago.

But not just that the Braves would win. Preseason predictions like that happen.

Plouffe, who might be a reincarnated Nostradamus, tweeted in March the Braves would win the World Series over the Houston Astros in six games.

Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in 6. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) March 31, 2021

Yes, the exact way it played out Tuesday night thanks to two key trade deadline moves, which included World Series MVP Jorge Soler and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, pushing the Braves back to the top of the baseball world for the first time since 1995.

879th Greatest Home Run Hitter Ever Predicts WS Outcome 7 Months Before It Happens, Gets Ring and Joins Parade with Braves.



Curse Reversed! California Playboy Ends ATL’s Title Drought with Single Tweet



Plouffe Gets Key to City, Named Mayor of Atlanta



(Tomorrow’s headlines) — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) November 2, 2021

And it wasn’t like Plouffe’s prediction was a favored one. There were other teams such as the defending champion Dodgers and the 2020 AL pennant winning Rays that were considered better on paper when the season began.

Throw in the month of September, baseball’s final regular season month, and the Braves weren’t talked about as a frontrunner. In fact, they weren’t even a lock to make the playoffs until the last week of the season.

Story continues

The Giants and Dodgers had the two-best records in baseball, while the red-hot Cardinals were also all considered to have a better chance than the Braves in the NL.

But instead, the Braves captured the franchise’s second championship in Atlanta — the other two occurred when they played in Boston and Milwaukee — and turned Plouffe, who also played for the Twins, A’s and Phillies, into a predictive genius.

Though, he didn’t wager anything on it. Still, his tweet aged quite well.