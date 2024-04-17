Former Swiss soccer star Lara Dickenmann in images

From her time on the pitch at Ohio State University to representing the Switzerland women’s national team, Lara Dickenmann has carved out an impressive career. The Swiss midfielder hung up her cleats in 2021, ending one of the most successful runs ever—including 53 goals scored in international play and multiple Champions League titles.
The Golden State Warriors wore the jerseys of a champion, and at times this season could conjure streaks producing optimism, but the end was just, swift and decisive at the hands of the bloodthirsty Sacramento Kings.