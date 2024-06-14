Former Swansea City midfielder earns new contract with Sparta Rotterdam at the age of 36

Sparta Rotterdam have announced that veteran midfielder Jonathan de Guzmán has signed for an extra year. The former Swansea City midfielder joined the club two years ago having wanted to return to the city of Rotterdam where he had grown up. Last season the midfielder showed no signs of slowing down, playing 31 games in the Eredivisie scoring once and grabbing two assists.

The former Dutch international has had an incredible career which has seen him play for some top clubs. During his time in Wales he played 93 times, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists. De Guzmán was a key player for the Swans during their time in the Premier League, having joined the side from Villarreal in the summer of 2012. He was part of the 2013 League Cup winning side. After leaving Wales, de Guzmán played for Napoli, Chievo Verona and Eintracht Frankfurt. While in Germany he helped Frankfurt to win the German cup in 2018.

At international level, the highlight for the midfielder was being included in the 2014 World Cup side where he played three times as they won the bronze medal.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson