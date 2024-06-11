Is former Swansea boss Potter set for Premier League return?

[Getty Images]

Former Swansea City manager Graham Potter is being reported as a managerial target for Leicester City.

But another former Swans boss, Steve Cooper, is also being linked to take over at the recently promoted Premier League club.

Leicester are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

Potter has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023, having joined them from Brighton - the club he left Swansea for in 2019 after an eye-catching first season in British management.

Cooper replaced Potter at the Swans before joining Nottingham Forest in 2021, leading the City Ground side to promotion in his first season.

He was assisted by ex-Swansea captain Alan Tate, who left Forest with Cooper last December and is understood to be ready to work alongside the ex-England youth chief when he makes his return to football.

In a BBC Sport poll, Potter is currently the preferred choice among Leicester fans, with Cooper trailing behind former West Ham boss David Moyes.

Neither Potter nor Cooper would be the first former Swansea manager to take the reins at Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers won the FA Cup at Leicester in a four-year spell that came to end in April 2023 before the Foxes' relegation to the Championship.

Rodgers arrived in Swansea to succeed Paulo Sousa when he left for Leicester in 2010 for a short-lived spell in the East Midlands.

And Micky Adams - who had a 13-day, three-match spell as Swansea boss in 1997 - managed Leicester to Premier League promotion in 2002.

