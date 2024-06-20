Former Swans boss takes Leicester job

[Getty Images]

Former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is back in football having been unveiled as Leicester City's new manager.

Cooper, 44, had been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest last December.

The Welshman was took his first head coach role at Swansea in 2019, and led the club to the Championship play-offs in successive seasons before leaving in 2021.

He then led Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League in spectacular style, and is back in the top flight having agreed to succeed Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had been heavily linked with Cooper's predecessor at Swansea, Graham Potter, earlier this week.