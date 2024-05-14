Former Super Bowl winning WR believes Patriots regret drafting Drake Maye

Drake Maye just wrapped up his first minicamp with the New England Patriots over the weekend, hitting the practice field for the first time in his short career. The No. 3 overall pick enters a situation in which he could sit behind veteran Jacoby Brissett to start the season but it would be shocking not to see him play at all in 2024.

During the rookie minicamp, head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Maye and the first impressions of the quarterback. Mayo told the media that Maye has ‘a lot to work on’ which on the surface may seem like he’s very far behind.

But in reality, it’s a rookie minicamp and a prospect that probably does need some time to develop rather than be rushed into playing and potentially hurting his development.

Following those comments, former NFL Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress took it a different way. He took it as the Patriots may have some regret in drafting Maye.

“That doesn’t sound good to me if I’m Jerod Mayo and the fans of the New England Patriots,” Burress said. “Basically what you’re saying is that ‘we might have drafted the wrong guy.’ We are just going to paint this picture right now, he may not be as good as we thought he was coming out.”

You can listen to the comments and reactions on The Carton Show below:

.@plaxicoburress thinks the Patriots regret drafting Drake Maye: pic.twitter.com/Yw9WVdUNzp — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) May 13, 2024

Now that’s a little harsh. I didn’t take it as Mayo saying they drafted the wrong guy. But more that they won’t rush Maye into starting.

Either way, it sounds like Maye is going to have some improvements to make as the Summer goes on.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire