Former Super Bowl-winning NFL kicker lists his chic South Carolina estate. See it

Former football player Jason Elam is a part of NFL royalty. As a placekicker, he spent 17 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1993. He went on to help Denver win a couple Super Bowls before being inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

And now, he and his wife Tamy, a former Broncos cheerleader, have listed their sophisticated four-bedroom, four-bathroom Bluffton, South Carolina home for $3.3 million, a news release says.

“Perfectly situated in ‘The Point,’ near amenities, shops, tennis courts, and restaurants, this home is a must-see gem!” the listing on The Agency says.

“This home is just a block away from one of the top 100 Best Golf Courses. It’s located on the 2nd row to the private Point dock, offering deep water access to the May River, where you can watch dolphins play and enjoy stunning Lowcountry sunsets.”

Features of the home, per the listing, include:

Attic

High ceilings

Two-car garage

Fireplace

Balcony

Patio

During his football tenure, Elam scored 436 field goals, according to the website Pro Football Reference. He holds numerous NFL records, including an extra point conversion percentage of 99.4.

He “retired as the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer with 1,786 points after playing in 236 games,” according to the Denver Post. Elam retired from the game in 2010, Pro Football Reference reported.

The listing is held by Sara Huiss with The Agency.

Bluffton is about a 90-mile drive southwest of Charleston.

A-List celebrities used this California dream home as a party spot. Now it’s for sale

Goth home for sale hides an unexpected interior. Peek inside the Atlanta listing