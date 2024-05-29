Former Super Bowl MVP excited to celebrate Tom Brady induction

Former NFL receiver Deion Branch is looking forward to legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction on June 12.

Branch is obviously familiar with Brady, having been a teammate of the signal-caller’s for seven seasons. His best year statistically for the Patriots came in 2005. That year, he recorded 78 catches for 998 yards and five touchdowns.

However, it was the conclusion of the 2004 season that was perhaps the most memorable part of his career. He tallied 11 catches on 12 targets for 133 yards in Super Bowl XXXIX and was named the game’s MVP.

He is looking forward to honoring his former quarterback at the induction ceremony, as he told ESPN’s Mike Reiss earlier this week.

“There’s nothing like being around the guys that we did phenomenal things with, and most importantly, just to give congratulations to Tom. Celebrating this guy. He deserves it all,” Branch said.

It will certainly be fun to have former Patriots in attendance, as everyone, from former players to fans alike, celebrate the quarterback’s career.

