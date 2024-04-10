Former Super Bowl champion Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charges

Terrell Suggs won Super Bowls with the Ravens and Chiefs during his NFL career. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL star Terrell Suggs was arrested on an assault charge Tuesday night in Arizona, TMZ Sports has reported.

Suggs, 41, was booked into jail in Maricopa county on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon, Scottsdale Police said. He was later released.

The charges are related to an incident at a Starbucks drive-thru on 10 March when Suggs allegedly flashed a handgun. Suggs allegedly backed into a vehicle in the parking lot while trying to reverse. Although the car was not damaged, Suggs and the driver got into a confrontation. Suggs and the driver of the other vehicle got back into their vehicles and completed their Starbucks orders before Suggs held a handgun outside his driver side window.

“[Suggs] began to leave the drive thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver’s window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand,” court documents read. “The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with.”

After the confrontation, Suggs allegedly fled the area. Police said the scene was recorded on the other drive’s dashcam.

Suggs, who played college football at Arizona State, was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

He posted Hall of Fame-caliber numbers across his career, including 139 sacks, 37 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and 895 tackles in 244 games (226 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2003-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019).

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Suggs was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Baltimore in 2003 and won Super Bowl championships with the Ravens and Chiefs.

Suggs is eligible to enter the Hall of Fame in the 2025 class.