Former Sun Devil Gus Farwell inspires his Barcelona community – and many more online – with nightly balcony opera
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson learns how former ASU quarterback Gus Farwell is providing hope during uncharted times from his balcony in Barcelona. Farwell, a member 1996 Sun Devil football program, belts out opera to his neighbors and later posts the clips on social media. They've caught the attention of hundreds around the globe going through similar experiences.
