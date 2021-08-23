Former Storm Alysha Clark to miss Storm's White House visit after testing positive for COVID-19

Alysha Clark tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Storm's White House visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Monday, the Seattle Storm will be the first WNBA team to visit the White House since 2016. The honor before them was held by the 2015 Minnesota Lynx.

One member of the 2020 Storm championship team that won’t be there is Alysha Clark, who was third on the team in scoring a season ago, and is now a member of the Washington Mystics.

Clark announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19. Just more bad news for her as she’s already missing this season due to a foot injury.

"I'm so sad to share that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19," Clark said on Twitter. "It was a complete shock to me because I've taken all the precautions and I am fully vaccinated. Physically I'm feeling fine other than some congestion. Mentally it's been a rough 48 hours with all the mentions and concerns."

"I'm extremely sad I'll be missing the White House visit today honoring & celebrating our 2020 WNBA championship. That experience was one I was really looking forward to."

Clark was a key component to the Storm’s title run -- trailing only Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd in scoring, along with making All-Defensive first team.