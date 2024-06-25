Former steeplechase world champion Jeruto cleared to race by CAS

Kazakhstani long-distance runner Norah Jeruto in action during the 3000m steeplechase round 1 at the Athletics World Championship in Oregon. Former steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto, who was accused of blood doping, is now able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Tuesday. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Former steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto, who was accused of blood doping, is now able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Tuesday.

The disciplinary chamber of World Athletics acquitted the 28-year-old runner last October over alleged abnormalities in her biological

passport. She said that a coronavirus infection and ulcers were to blame.

But World Athletics as a body appealed its own tribunal's decision at CAS and asked for a four-year ban for the Kenyan-born athlete, who competes for Kazakhstan.

CAS said the original decision of the tribunal should stand and that it would publish its reasons at a later date.

Jeruto became world champion in the 3,000 metres steeplechase in Eugene in 2022, but was unable to defend her title in Budapest last year due to the investigation against her.