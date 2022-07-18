Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer announces retirement

After five NFL seasons, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer announced on Monday he was retiring from the NFL. Switzer made the announcement via his social media including Twitter.

Switzer was originally a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He joined the Steelers in 2018 and spent two seasons with the team. Switzer had his best NFL season in 2018 with Pittsburgh. He caught 36 of his 50 career passes that season for 252 receiving yards.

Switzer was the team’s primary punt and kick returner during his two seasons where he averaged 7.4 yards per punt return on 38 returns and 19.8 yards per kickoff return on 39 returns.

We wish Switzer all the best on his retirement and in his future endeavors. Switzer was a good player but a better person and that never gets the credit it deserves.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

