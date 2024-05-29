Former Steelers WR reflects on squandered start to career

Wide receiver Chase Claypool came to the Pittsburgh Steelers from Notre Dame with as much athleticism and potential as any receiver the Steelers had drafted in a decade.

Unfortunately, Claypool never lived up to the hype in Pittsburgh and since leaving the Steelers has continued to see his NFL career stagnate. Claypool talked about falling short of expectations and his words should be a cautionary tale for all young players.

I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be and falling short, especially over these last two years. It’s a tough position because I know there can be times where it’s frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential. But if it’s frustrating to the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me. I understand where I should be and I understand that I haven’t met those expectations. That’s why I work harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations.

Claypool squandered a perfect opportunity with the Steelers. He never put in the work, instead remaining more focused on his brand and social media than being part of a team. I am hopeful for Claypool’s sake he has learned the reason he hasn’t lived up to expectations is because he didn’t make football first and he can turn his career around with the Buffalo Bills.

