Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin signs with Giants

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin. Boykin is set to enter his sixth season in the NFL and spent the last two with the Steelers.

Boykin doesn’t provide much in the passing game but is a star on special teams and a player who Pittsburgh will miss on coverage teams. The Steelers signed wide receivers Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson and Cordarrelle Patterson and hopefully Patterson can be a bigtime returner and one of the others can step up on the coverage teams.

We have signed WR Miles Boykin Details: https://t.co/4JwxSzFS3G pic.twitter.com/qDquICly0E — New York Giants (@Giants) April 9, 2024

The Steelers still have a long list of free agents who are still looking for a team and several of them could find their way back to the Steelers after the 2024 NFL draft.

