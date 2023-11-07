Former Steelers WR Martavis Byrant signs with Cowboys PS

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL. After being out of the league since 2018, Byrant returns and signs with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Bryant started his career with the Steelers after being their fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Bryant spent three seasons with the Steelers and while he never established himself as a premier receiver in the league, he was almost universally recognized as a premier talent at the position.

The first full-season suspension of Bryant’s career came in 2016. Pittsburgh welcomed Bryant back in 2017 but after that season traded him to the Oakland Raiders. Bryant violated the terms of his previous reinstatement and was once again suspended.

Comeback complete: Former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the #Cowboys practice squad after today's workout, sources tell @BleacherReport. Bryant, 31, most recently played in the XFL. Before his NFL suspension in 2018, he had 18 TDs in three seasons with Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/JcH6fBdIBb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 7, 2023

If you compared the 10 best plays to Bryant’s to practically any receiver in NFL history, his are going to be just as impressive. It’s unfortunate that Bryant couldn’t do what he needed to in order to stay in the league but we hope he’s able to get his life on track and get another spot as an NFL career.

