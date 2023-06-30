Former Steelers WR Emmanuel Sanders inducted into SMU Athletics Hall of Fame

According to the SMU Football official Twitter account, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been inducted into the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame. Sanders spent his first-round seasons with the Steelers and caught 161 passes during that time. Pittsburgh drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Sanders or Antonio Brown. This was the decision the Pittsburgh Steelers faced at the end of the 20213 season. Pittsburgh had both wide receivers, both on the cusp of greatness and only one would stay. Brown stayed and Sanders moved on to an exceptional career with the Denver Broncos. This will aways be one of the biggest “What if’s?” in Steelers history.

During his time at SMU, Sanders was elite. Here are his career numbers from his time in college.

4x All-Conference USA WR (’06-’09)

• 4x team leader in receiving yards

• 285 career receptions

• 34 career receiving TDs

• 3,791 career yards

• 16 100-yard games

Greatness recognized. Our very own @ESanders_10 has been inducted to the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame! #SMU2NFL | #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/0dQugnlRAJ — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) June 30, 2023

More Steelers history!

