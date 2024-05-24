Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson talks new energy with Panthers

One of the many big moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made this offseason was trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s mantra is “volunteers not hostages” and it felt like Johnson wasn’t all in for the team.

Now Johnson is off to Carolina and the Steelers are scrambling to find a new starting wide receiver. Meanwhile, Johnson talked about the new energy of Panthers head coach Dave Canales compared to Tomlin.

“Once I got here, his energy was different,” said Johnson. “He’s a younger coach. I’ve been around Coach T (Mike Tomlin) for five years. Coach T’s serious. He’s about his business. I’m not saying Coach Canales is not. But they’ve both got different personalities.”

Tomlin has always been praised as a player’s coach and a leader of men. So we aren’t going to automatically assume Johnson’s comments are in any way negative towards his old coach.

