Former Steelers WR Allen Robinson signs with Giants

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in wide receiver Allen Robinson to be an experienced veteran presence in the locker room and add another weapon in the passing game. The plan never really came to fruition but no fault of Robinson’s and now he finds himself a free agent signing with the New York Giants.

Robinson, like the rest of the Steelers skill players suffered thanks to a nearly full season of subpar quarterback play. Robinson only caught 34 passes for 280 yards in 2023 but did provide solid run blocking on the outside.

The #Giants have signed veteran WR Allen Robinson, most recently of the #Steelers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2024

The Steelers have spent much of the offseason trying to rebuild the wide receiver depth chart after letting Robinson walk and trading away Diontae Johnson. The Steelers have signed multiple veterans including Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins along with most recently Scotty Miller.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire