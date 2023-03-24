Former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds agrees to terms with Eagles

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Edmunds has been the Steelers starting strong safety since being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Edmunds is best categorized as a solid but not spectacular player. Edmunds’ game distinctly improved over the last two seasons and his performance was underappreciated by fans.

The Steelers re-signed safety Damontae Kazee at the start of free agency and he should step into the starting lineup in place of Edmunds. This does mean Pittsburgh might need to either sign an additional free-agent safety or prioritize one in the 2023 NFL draft.

