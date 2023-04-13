Former Steelers takes heat for critique of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

There’s nothing like social media to remind us all just how far out of context people can take a comment and just run with it. The latest is something former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast on YouTube.

The quote that everyone is reacting to is “You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart” in talking about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. This was a tiny snippet of the full conversation where Roethlisberger not only praised Jackson for being on another level when it comes to running the ball but expanded things further in talking about how the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will force defenses to play Jackson much differently.

Having listened to the entire podcast there’s no doubt Roethlisberger was not attempting to criticize Jackson’s game at all. But the internet will never let the facts get in the way of a good rant.

Big Ben on Lamar 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOAZpYwV0f — PFF (@PFF) April 13, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Is Terry Bradshaw the best 1st-round pick in Steelers franchise history? The 33rd Team calls Huey Richardson the Steelers' biggest draft mistake ever Steelers announce the release of LB Jamir Jones

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire