Former Steelers S Sean Davis headed to Colts via free agency

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
It wasn’t long into his Thursday morning visit with the Indianapolis Colts that Sean Davis’s agreed to sign with the team.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, per Davis’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Colts will ink the former Steelers safety to a one-year contract.

Davis, once a second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh, played in 64 games with 42 starts. During that span, he logged five interceptions, 21 pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered. He also contributed 2.5 sacks, 259 tackles (11 for loss) and seven quarterback hits.

After two strong second and third years, a shoulder injury ended Davis’s season in 2019. He signed with the Washington Football Team as a free agent but never logged a snap. Davis returned to Pittsburgh before the start of the 2020 season.

Safety was not a primary need for the Colts, so it’s expected that he’ll offer positional depth.

