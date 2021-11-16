Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell headed back to waivers

In 2017, a strong case could be made that then-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was the best all-around running back in the entire NFL. Fast forward to now and Bell finds himself being released by the Baltimore Ravens. Bell posted his goodbye to the Ravens on Tuesday.

After a holdout in 2018, Bell spent time with three teams — the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens — but saw success with none of them. Now, as Bell prepares to hit free agency yet again, we have to wonder what would have been if greed and hubris hadn’t overtaken him and he had stayed with the Steelers.

The only reason I’m even bringing any of this up is that there will be Steelers fans who say Pittsburgh should give it another go with Bell as a backup to Najee Harris. Rather than offer whether or not I consider it a good move, I’ll just pass the question off to Steeler Nation. Should Pittsburgh kick the tires on Bell again or is that relationship done for good?

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

