Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell wishes he could go back to 2018

There are few stories in the NFL about a player who was on track to be considered an all-time great only to squander it like former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did when he sat out the 2018 NFL season. Bell’s greed and hubris cost him what might have been a Hall of Fame career and it sounds like Bell might be feeling some of that regret.

Bell put the statement below out on Instagram as he announces he’s putting football aside to focus on a career in boxing. But in that, he also says he wishes he had a time machine to go back to 2018.

After the 2017 season, Bell was set to play on the franchise tag for a second-straight year while he and the Steelers worked on a contract. But Bell bet on himself, forfeited a year and lost. Pittsburgh still offered him a contract after he abandoned his team and he still went to a terrible New York Jets team and watched his career fade into obscurity.

Here is Bell’s full statement from his post:

I’m excited for this next chapter of my life, my journey to be the BEST at what I do … The NFL has done great things for me, & I truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey … obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt 🔥 for soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life… & life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons & formed me into the person i am today … I had moments in the last 6-7 years or so where it felt as if I was on top of the world, I could do no wrong, & I loved every minute of it…it’s also been moments where I felt alone, betrayed, disrespected, or used…it definitely didn’t make me feel the best but I never blinked…i’ve managed to embrace ALL of it, and use it as motivation to prove TO MYSELF I’m gonna be the BEST as I shift my focus solely to my new sport, boxing! I’ve been blessed & fortunate enough to make a lot of money playin the game of football, & I couldn’t be more thankful for being able to provide for my family & close ones & form relationships with other coaches & other great athletes all across the league … but clout? money? thats not what this is about & that’s just what I want people to understand … it’s not about the money for me, it’s about proving to MYSELF & showing the world that I’m not done yet … I appreciate everyone who decides to support my journey, y’all the reason I keep goin! I appreciate everyone who doesn’t, I use it as fuel & motivation but regardless it’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it … & it’s starts July 30th, at krypto.com arena vs Adrian Peterson … grab ya tickets or tune in, and prepare for me to put on a SHOW

Story continues

In three of the five seasons Bell played for the Steelers (not counting 2018), Bell topped 1,800 yards of offense and at least nine total touchdowns. Bell was the best dual-threat back in the league but much of it was because of the players around him. Bell discovered this quickly after leaving the Steelers. And now, we wish Bell all the best on his boxing career and it really shows maturity to even hint that he wishes he’d have handled things differently in 2018.

List