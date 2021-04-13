Former Steelers RB James Conner joins Cardinals

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have added a veteran running back to their team to pair with Chase Edmonds. After visiting with the team on Monday and taking a physical, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will sign with the team, according to Jay Glazer.

Conner was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2017. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018.

In four seasons, he has rushed for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry. He also has caught 124 passes for 963 yards and four more touchdowns.

In 2020, he had 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

He gives the Cardinals a bigger body in the backfield at 6-1 and 233 pounds. He can catch and block. He will likely share the offensive load with Chase Edmonds.

He has not been the most durable player in his career. He has never played a full 16 games in any season, missing at least two each year in the league. He is also coming off an offseason foot injury he sustained on a recreational vehicle but is expected to be fully cleared to play by June.

