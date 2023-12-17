Former Steelers QB drops a hint to former team

To say the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is in shambles would be too kind. We aren’t sure when Kenny Pickett is coming back or if it would even help and the combination of Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph offers no hope at all.

But what about a Duck? After the team’s embarrassing 31-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, former Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges sent out the Tweet below as a not-so-subtle hint and made a little jab to his former team that he’s still available.

hey — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) December 17, 2023

Hodges started six games for the Steelers in 2019. This was the season where Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the year in the team’s second game and it was Hodges and Rudolph holding down the fort. Hodges went 3-3 as a starter and Duck Fever was real in Pittsburgh for a short period of time. Would Hodges right off the street over three years out of football be better than what Pittsburgh has now? I want to say not but at this point, it’s hard to say.

