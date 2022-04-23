Former Steelers QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges announces retirement from football

For one season, quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges was a legend with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Hodges’ time in the NFL is over, and now so is his time in the entire sport. On Friday, Hodges — who had been playing for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League — announced his retirement from football.

Hodges was part of one of the most unusual seasons in recent Steelers history. After a season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger, the undrafted free agent out of Samford bided his time while he backed up Mason Rudolph. Eventually, Hodges got the call. In six starts, he went 3-3 and helped the Steelers finish 8-8 and second in the AFC North.

Hodges was something of a cult hero during his brief stint in Pittsburgh, and we wish him all the best in his retirement. Hodges already has a hunting and outdoors podcast and should have no trouble keeping busy.

