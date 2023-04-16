Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger talks about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

On the day when it was announced that Odell Beckham Jr. agreed in principle to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recorded the podcast “Footbahlin“. The topic of Beckham was brought up, and the former Ravens rival has some interesting things to say about quarterback Lamar Jackson.

During the Beckham to Baltimore conversation, Roethlisberger had some controversial things to say about Jackson and his play style. The former Steelers quarterback said that “you don’t really fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart”

Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson; “You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.” Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben pic.twitter.com/vG0ib38Hka — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2023

