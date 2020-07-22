Former Steelers guard Carlton Haselrig died at the age of 54 at his Johnstown, Pennsylvania home on Wednesday

According to the Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, via the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, Haselrig died of natural causes.

Haselrig was a 12th-round pick by the Steelers in 1989 after a stellar collegiate wrestling career at Pitt-Johnstown. He won three straight Division I and Division II titles and that’s unlikely to be matched as rules now prevent small school wrestlers from qualifying for the Division I championship by winning their division.

He did not play college football, but made the Steelers and became a starter in his third season. Haselrig was named a first-team All-Pro for his work during the 1992 season, but battled substance abuse issues and was out of football after playing for the Jets in 1995. Haselrig went on to a professional career in mixed martial arts after his football career.

Our condolences go out to Haselrig’s friends and family on their loss.

Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig dies at 54 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk