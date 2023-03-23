Former Steelers OT Trent Scott signs with Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced on Thursday via Twitter they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Trent Scott as a free agent.

Scott was signed by the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season. He was active for eight games and earned one start. Scott is entering his sixth NFL season. For his career, Scott has been with the Steelers, Chargers and Panthers.

Letting Scott leave via free agency leaves another opening at offensive tackle for a team already in need of help at offensive tackle. Pittsburgh should consider bringing in some veteran depth at offensive tackle to replace Scott as well as drafting a starter.

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

5 takeaways from the S Terrell Edmunds leaving the Steelers Will the Steelers cut Kendrick Green this offseason? Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer visits with Giants

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire