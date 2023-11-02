Former Steelers OL Ramon Foster on the oline issues: ‘Who are the goons?’

Ramon Foster joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2009. But that didn’t matter. Foster came from Tennessee with a nasty streak on the field and a work ethic you couldn’t imagine and parlayed that into a very successful 11-year career that included 145 starts.

Foster has turned to a career in media since his retirement and on The Fan Morning Show, he brought some reality to the subject of the Steelers offensive line woes. You can listen to Foster’s full comment by clicking on the post below but to summarize, Foster says this team doesn’t have the “goons” or the guy who are going to go out and push defensive lines around.

Make no mistake, Foster is right. Pittsburgh has invested a ton of resources into this offensive line but it hasn’t paid any real dividends. And a big part of that is because the Steelers haven’t focused on getting guys who play with the level of physicality we saw when Foster was around.

